Women-empowering pageant Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai to be held in May

The sheer hard work of women from different spheres of life will be acknowledged and celebrated.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 10:43 AM

The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and description. And to empower beautiful women, fashion house Naari by Srishti is set to host the third edition of its extravagant beauty pageant Miss and Mrs India International Queen Dubai (MMIQD) 2022.

The innovative contest which is being organised from May 6 to 8, will be attended by Bollywood actors and hosted by Vikalp Mehta.

The aim is to promote fashion that is timeless but has deeply rooted connections with contemporary style from minimal and sophisticated to heavily embellished. All participants will get a chance to train themselves and will be groomed by experts from the industry. With rounds like Introduction, Talent Round, Interview Round, Traditional Wear round and Evening Gown Round, the event focuses on the inner beauty of women.

This year, the show is also highlighting sustainability by inviting like-minded designers to participate.

Along with the pageant, the fashion house will also acknowledge the sheer hard work and passion of women from different spheres of life to bring about change.

Srishti Tiwari, founder of Naari by Srishti, said, ‘‘Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai is conceptualised with the objective of empowering women from different walks of life and redefining beauty standards. We will celebrate the achievements of some truly idealistic and inspirational women while the pageant will encourage and empower women to stand strong and embrace inner beauty."

