Dubai: Tyga, WizKid to perform on March 5

The concert will be held at Dubai's Burj Parks, underneath the Burj Khalifa and next to the Dubai Fountains

By CT Desk Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:16 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:21 PM

Popular global artists WizKid and Tyga are set to rock the crowd on March 5 at Dubai's Burj Parks, underneath the Burj Khalifa and next to the Dubai Fountains. As part of BLU Fest, several other international artists will be joining the party under the world's tallest skyscraper.

BLU Fest is the newest experience in Dubai brought by one of the city's most exclusive night life venues -- BLU Dubai. With several evenings of immersive experiences and performances from world-class artists, BLU Dubai ensures fans have a great time at their venues.

The two global artists, who have collaborated a few times in the past, famously in WizKid's album AYO, are slated to begin their performances at 6pm and will be joined by other artists.

The concert at Burj Parks will allow visitors of all ages. Their VIP tickets, however, are only for people aged 21 and above. Head to the venue's official website to book your tickets.