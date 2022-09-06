UAE: Five Ladies Night options for September 6

Check out our top picks of where you can chill with your girlfriends today.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 8:25 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 8:30 AM

Via Toledo

An exquisite authentic Italian experience - La Notte Delle Stelle - is in store for all ladies at Via Toledo every Tuesday night. Situated in Address Beach Resort that dominates the JBR skyline, with picturesque views of Ain Dubai and JBR Beach, this is a ladies' night extravaganza that includes delicious Italian cuisine as well as tasty signature drinks. From 8pm to 2am, priced at Dh179 per person for a three-course set menu and three beverages.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Overlooking picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf yet hidden away, guests are invited to step out of the known and explore the curiosities of the silk route mystique. Try signature beverages from world-class mixologists and dance the night away with your girlfriends to the DJ’s tunes every Tuesday. From 7pm to 11pm, priced at Dh150 per person inclusive of four drinks.

The Birdcage

This new after-dark rendezvous hotspot in Downtown is presenting Ladies First to spice things up every Tuesday. Bathed in illuminating bold neon pink light and with stunning panoramic views, enjoy a soiree like no other from 7pm onwards. For Dh120, ladies can enjoy two delectable starters, offering exotic flavours from Asia and Latin America, and three beverages. Expect feathers, glitter and flare galore as performer Larudche takes on a range of classic hits with an 80’s twist. DJ Kroft will keep the beat alive until late with a mesmerising live set.

Silk & Spice

Spice up your week with a lively girls’ night with your ladies at this Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche venue! Get your fix of the 90s as you groove to some of the most iconic songs from a specially curated playlist. Step into a world of Thai flavours and savour delicious cuisine for a memorable night. Tuesdays 6:30pm to 10:30pm. Price: Dh125 per lady including unlimited Dim Sum and Satay and two beverages.

Blue Seafood Asia

Expect free-flowing beverages, thumping beats and a discount on the a la carte menu at this seafood destination in Dubai. The menu features a host of favourites including fried sardines, miso eggplant and xiao long bao chicken. Enjoy grilled or steamed fish of the day with handpicked sauces like Thai red curry, teriyaki or schezuan alongside mains and desserts to complement the evening. Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm. Price: 20% off a la carte menu with a minimum spend of Dh150. For bookings call 04 239 8032