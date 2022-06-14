UAE artists create the seven emirates in live art activation

The Wall of the Creatives was held from May 24-26.

The Wall of the Creatives, an exciting Live Art activation by Magzoid Magazine, was held alongside Index Exhibition from May 24-26 at DWTC. The activity featured seven artists based in the UAE, each painting one of the country’s seven Emirates.

“The Wall of the Creatives is an endeavour of ours to create vivid opportunities for the creative community of the UAE. This version consisted of distinguished artists with different styles who came together and synced themselves to create the masterpiece. The teamwork and extensive creativity shown by each artist eventually resulted in an awe-inspiring artwork on a giant wall. We will be coming up with many such initiatives and inviting creatives from every part,” said a spokesperson from Magzoid Magazine.

The Wall of Creatives has now become one of the largest art walls to be painted live in the UAE. The artists that graced this wall with their exceptional talent include Dr. Ajit Gadekar, Fatemeh Hossein Bor, Raisa Rajan, Kalopsia Wiz, Anupa Vara, Parisa Keramati, and Dr. Sana Sajan.

Anupa Vara showcased an intuitive painting of the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah, portraying it as a city of vibrant culture. Fujairah’s skyline was oil painted by Dr. Ajit Gadekar depicting the emirate as a beautiful city of mountains.

Umm Al Quwain was painted by Dr. Sana Sajan as a fusion of ‘Pop and Pollock’. Sana calls her work as a method to madness. Fatemeh Hossein Bor delineated the skyline of Ajman as a combination of traditional and modern places in her calligraphic artwork with a touch of gold leaf.

Sharjah was painted by Kalopsia Wiz in an abstract art form, highlighting the historic buildings; she used pallet knives to create reflections of water. The pristine background and modernity of the capital city, Abu Dhabi, were merged and portrayed as a starry night by Parisa Keramati in her impressionism art style. Raisa Rajan covered the skyline of the glowing city, Dubai, in a mixed media style.

Visitors seemed to have a fun time walking through the art wall. “I can now travel across the UAE in just 10 seconds,” said a visitor while gazing at the artwork. “It is so refreshing and rejuvenating to see such a blend of colours showcasing the beautiful skyline of all the Emirates. Many of these structures are unknown to me and it feels so good to be introduced to them in such an artistic way,” said another.

The activity has also been recognized by Creative Dubai, an initiative of Dubai Culture.