UAE: Abu Dhabi Festival presents Spanish serenade 'Noucentisme' at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Feb 17

Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 encompasses over 1,000 participating artists from around the world.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 12:28 PM

Abu Dhabi Festival will present violin virtuoso Lina Tur Bonet and international piano soloist Alba Ventura in an evening full of classical Spanish violin and piano music entitled 'Noucentisme' at Manarat Al Saadiyat on February 17, 2022.

The festival in its 19th edition is held under the theme ‘Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation and Joy’, and in partnership with the Spanish Embassy to the UAE.

Huda I Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival said: “It is with great pleasure that Abu Dhabi Festival presents the great music of Toldra, Granados, Ravel, de Falla and Kreisler through two exceptional artists Lina Tur Bonet and Alba Ventura.

'Noucentisme' will traverse us to the glories of the early twentieth century, when this cultural movement which captured the luminous and ecstatic character of the Mediterranean.”

For the 70-minute musical evening, the international duo draw their inspiration from the music of the early twentieth century and beyond for an exhilarating repertoire of masterworks by Toldra, Granados, Ravel, de Falla and Kreisler.

H.E. Iñigo de Palacio España, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, said: “Lina Tur Bonet has been described as a ‘Fiery virtuoso’ by the Strand Magazine and ‘The soul’s violinist’ by Sanskei Shinbun. She has been extraordinary in deepening the study of styles, acquiring such a level that it has permitted her to work alongside the most renowned artists of Baroque, Romantic and Contemporary music, having an unusually extensive repertoire spanning more than 400 years.

Her piano accompanist, Alba Ventura, has developed a career as a soloist that has not ceased to grow since she made her debut at the age of thirteen with the Cadaqués Orchestra and Sir Neville Marriner in San Sebastián and at the National Music Auditorium.

It is great joy and a very auspicious occasion to receive them in the United Arab Emirates and we are confident that the sensitive cultural audience in the host country will appreciate their art and performance,” H.E. added.

Regarded as "one of the most exciting violinists of her generation", the versatile violinist Lina Tur Bonet has worked with the most remarkable performers of either Baroque, Romantic or Contemporary music since early age.

Lina Tur Bonet, said: “We love performing this program, these little gems are among the most beautiful works for the violin from the early 20th century… We are so thankful for this invitation from ADMAF and willing to enjoy your hospitality in Abu Dhabi.”

A professor at the Conservatori Superior de Música del Liceu in Barcelona, Alba Ventura made her debut as a concert soloist at the age of thirteen. Her career as an international soloist has since taken her to the grandest international stages and the most important Spanish concert halls. Ventura has also collaborated with conductors and performed with prestigious orchestras.

Alba Ventura, said: “This is music inspired by the Mediterranean, so close to me and my childhood years here in Barcelona. We are so much looking forward to playing it at Abu Dhabi Festival which is doing such an admirable work in exploring and bringing together the most important cultural traditions throughout the world.”

Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 encompasses over 1,000 participating artists from around the world to present more than 300 performances and events. The 19th edition will also include two world tours and 17 world premieres.