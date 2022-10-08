UAE: 6 moving Korean films to check out at Sharjah festival

From a story of a 9-year-old who's about to see his dying mother to a tale that revolves around loneliness, these movies and animations are bound to capture the hearts of SIFF visitors

The UAE’s growing community of fans of all things Korean have much to look forward to at the upcoming Sharjah International Film Festival (SIFF) for Children and Youth, which will be held from October 10 to 15 at Al Jawaher Reception and Conference Centre, Sharjah.

Six emotionally captivating films — chosen for their originality and masterful crafting of stories — will be screened at this year's SIFF. Portraying universal themes and emotions, the South Korean selection comprises four features and two shorts.

Here are the movies that are bound to capture the hearts of SIFF visitors:

1. Kids are Fine by director Ji Won-lee

Chosen as the grand opening film, this movie is a heart-warming tale told with deep tenderness and vulnerability.

It explores family bonds, friendship as well as children’s ability to cope with tragedies.

The multi-award winning 2021 movie follows the adventure of a 9-year-old boy who embarks on a journey with his friends to visit his dying mother in hospital.

2. Paper Flower by Hoon Koh

Starring Kim Yoo-jin, known professionally as Eugene, the 2020 film depicts the moral dilemma of a funeral director who joins a large funeral service company that offers services based on what customers pay.

The heartless corporatisation of funeral services which does away with traditional customs like placing paper flowers as a tribute to the deceased is the main narrative of the film which also interweaves the different struggles of three other protagonists.

3. Croissant by Sung kyu Cho

It follows a young hero as he makes an unconventional career choice inspired by a lady baker who follows her passion instead of the security of a government job.

4. My Perfect Roommate by Lee Soon-Sung

This film dwells on the subject of loneliness especially in the lives of the elderly. It weaves a beautiful story of a young university student and an elderly lady who come to share a roof and learn to adjust and form a bond of friendship.

5. The Cat in the Art Park, an animation by Kim Herian

Young audiences at SIFF 2022 will be enthralled by the antics of a cat that grows to the size of a house in The Cat in the Art Park, a 2020 animation film created for the 5-10 age group.

The 5-minute film depicts the chaos that ensues when the art park becomes the playground for the giant cat - some are alarmed while it is a source of joy for others.

6. Battery Daddy by Seung-bae Jeon

This South Korean short is a tribute to fathers and their toil for their families. With puppets made of felt wool to convey the warmth of the story, the film — made painstakingly in a year’s time — explores how Battery Daddy, who keeps everything running at home, will save the family in a downpour. The director was inspired by his father as well as his own relationship with his son.

