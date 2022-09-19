Traditional Korean art on display in Abu Dhabi from September 21

Visit the Korean Traditional Painting Exhibition at Sorbonne University.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 3:32 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 3:38 PM

Art enthusiasts can visit a Korean traditional painting exhibition co-organised by the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE and Korea National University of Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition titled ‘Korean Traditional Paintings by Promising Painters' will be held from Wednesday, September 21, to Wednesday, October 28, at the Sorbonne University Atrium in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition is one of the initiatives by the Korean Cultural Center to promote cultural exchange between Korea and the UAE. A total number of 26 works, including 4 group works and 22 individual works will be showcased. Thirty promising students and Professor Kwon, Ji Eun from Korea National University of Cultural Heritage, have participated.

According to the Korean National University of Cultural Heritage, most of the artworks brought to Abu Dhabi were painted just for the exhibition and artists have attempted to infuse Arab culture into them.

The artworks include paintings of Dancheong, which are traditional multicoloured paintwork on wooden buildings such as temples and palaces, and falcons.

Visitors are recommended to register at https://www.sorbonne.ae