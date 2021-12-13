Tickets for Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi go on sale

Vans’ ‘This Is Off the Wall’ event taking place at d3
Movie, TV and graphic novel fans across the region can book their places at next year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) as tickets for the 10th edition of the convention are now on sale.
The event, organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), promises the ultimate weekend showcasing film and comics, attracting celebrities and fans dressing up as their favourite characters.
With the UAE's public sector and schools recently announcing a transition to a four-and-a-half day working week next year, the dates of the MEFCC have been adjusted to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 to 6 March 2022.
Hanisha Kumar, Marketing Lead at MEFCC, said: “After months of excitement among fans across the region, we are thrilled that tickets for MEFCC 2022 are now on sale. Set to be bigger and better than ever before, MEFCC followers will not be disappointed with this year’s line-up in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for more exciting news and surprises to come.”
Ticket-holders to the event at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) can expect extraordinary experiences, with celebrity guest star Nathalie Emmanuel, from HBO’s legendary fantasy series Game of Thrones, already confirmed to appear. The full line-up is due to be announced over the coming months.
Emmanuel will join the ranks of stars that have made appearances at previous high-profile MEFCC conventions. These include Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi, Benedict Wong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ezra Miller, Iwan Rheon, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Gillian Anderson and William Shatner.
MEFCC will be organised in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standards, which will run in parallel with DCT Abu Dhabi’s own stringent hygiene and safety protocols.
To secure tickets and for more information on Middle East Film & Comic Con, visit: https://bit.ly/MEFCC22-Tickets
