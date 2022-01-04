Tickets available now for comedian Jo Koy's rescheduled show in Dubai

"It’s going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night," Guetta said.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Tickets for comedian Jo Koy’s “Funny is Funny” show which was scheduled to take place on December 29, 2021, and was postponed to May 14, 2022, are now available.
All tickets previously purchased remain valid for the new date.
The performance presented by Blu Blood will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
“We at Blu Blood appreciate your understanding and thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you at the next #blubloodexperience with Jo Koy on the 14th of May 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena,” said Blu Blood CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman.
Get tickets here: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82575/jo-koy-funny-is-funny
"It’s going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night," Guetta said.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Marwah spoke about the city's fashion transformation.
Local Events2 weeks ago
IIFA 2022 will be held at Yas Island’s new indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena in March 2022.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The talented musician has an ever-growing fanbase in the UAE.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The 10th edition of the global pop culture festival takes place in the UAE capital from March 4 to 6.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The versatile singer is performing in the city at the Etihad Arena.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Rammstein's hits include 'Du Hast Me' from 'The Matrix' soundtrack.
Local Events3 weeks ago
She will be showcasing a unique abaya collection at the upcoming event.
Local Events3 weeks ago