Tickets available now for comedian Jo Koy's rescheduled show in Dubai

The show will take place on May 14, 2022.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 3:07 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 3:13 PM

Tickets for comedian Jo Koy’s “Funny is Funny” show which was scheduled to take place on December 29, 2021, and was postponed to May 14, 2022, are now available.

All tickets previously purchased remain valid for the new date.

The performance presented by Blu Blood will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

“We at Blu Blood appreciate your understanding and thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you at the next #blubloodexperience with Jo Koy on the 14th of May 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena,” said Blu Blood CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman.

Get tickets here: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82575/jo-koy-funny-is-funny