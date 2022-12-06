Things to do around the UAE on December 6

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022

Art Galore

The new season at Azure Beach at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR is bringing incredible events, live entertainment and more. Today, professional artists and calligraphers will be on hand to customise beach bags and sun hats with tropical graphics, illustrations and custom monograms. From 12pm – 4pm. Live entertainment is ongoing at the venue on all days except Mondays.

Ladies Night in Abu Dhabi

Italian restaurant Filini Garden’s ladies' night is back on a new day for even greater fun with live sax by Arsen and DJ Nuff Said. Priced at Dh69 for ladies where you enjoy 3 hours of unlimited sparkling plus 50% on all food items. Every Tuesday from 5pm onwards. At Yas Island.

Paella Day

Paella Day at Ibn AlBahr is giving guests ocean-side holiday vibes in the middle of the working week and an opportunity to enjoy a flavourful twist on the classic, zesty Valencia-origin exotic rice dish, Paella. Hand-crafted to perfection with aromatic seasoned rice, seafood, a variety of meats, and vegetables, Paella is a delicious and health-giving meal that can be enjoyed anytime. The savoury rice dish is available for only Dh220 for two, and Dh380 for groups of four. Guests are encouraged to book their tables in advance. Call 04 553 9575

Performance in Sharjah

Perform Sharjah, Sharjah Art Foundation’s season of performances, resumes this month with Miet Warlop’s After All Springville: Disasters and Amusement Parks. Warlop blends slapstick comedy, theatre and visual art in her compelling performative works. In After All Springville: Disasters and Amusement Parks, a riveting narrative unfolds around a cardboard house, with fantastical characters that have hybrid bodies — half-human, half-object. Today and tomorrow at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, a heritage house in Sharjah’s historical district. Admission is free; however, prior booking is required. Book tickets at the Box Office, Information Centre, Al Mureijah Square, or online at ticket.sharjahart.org

Tree lighting ceremony

What better way to welcome the festive season than watching a magnificent Christmas tree lighting! Open and free to attend to all, guests can experience a dazzling tree lighting ceremony today at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates’ stunning lobby space, singing along with a choir who will perform jubilant carols. Enjoy a number of festive offerings at Aspen by Kempinski lobby lounge, as well as a very special visit from Santa to enthrall little ones! From 5.30pm - 6.30pm.

A flavorsome journey

Newly reopened restaurant Hikina helps diners explore the diverse range of Far Eastern cuisines by elevating the well-known, casual street food experience with gourmet dishes and exclusive beverages in a serene environment. Signature dishes include Pad Thai, Indonesian Chicken, Glazed Salmon, Tom Yam, and Singaporean Noodles, all of which remain loyal to their origins to maintain the essence of true street food flavours. At Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Tuesday to Sunday, 6:30pm – 11pm. Call 04 810 942.