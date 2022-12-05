Things to do around the UAE on December 5

Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 9:54 AM

Unplugged at Bagatelle

Every Monday from 8pm till late, Bagatelle’s resident musical duo take the stage, providing the perfect soundtrack for the evening as guests indulge in their favourite dishes. The menu comprises signature French classics with a modern twist that cater to every palate, including delicious starters, hearty main courses, and delectable desserts. Call 04 354 5035

Art exhibition

The 11th edition of Project Art at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is now on, with Dubai-based abstract artist Ayla Abutalib displaying her work until December 20. Ayla’s work is inspired by human interactions, observations of life and nature, and is representative of various emotions. She will conduct a live painting session in the lobby on December 9 at 10am.

Beats at The Jetty Lounge

Make the most of the cooler weather and chill out at this beach lounge at One&Only Royal Mirage, where you can enjoy creative beverages complemented by a selection of mezze and tapas with a backdrop of lively entertainment throughout the week. Inspired by the magic of Tulum on Mondays, DJ Katerina will play inspiring mixes with melodic beats. Call 04 315 2414 for reservations.

Take a water cruise

Dubai Creek Harbour is the beautiful meeting point of Dubai’s past and future. Look one way and experience the charm and culture of the souks and abras, look the other way and you’ll see the Burj Khalifa and the bustling metropolis that is Downtown Dubai. Get on a water cruise to sail up the Creek onto the Dubai Canal and enjoy Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Waterfall. Or, you can hop on an abra and head to Old Dubai.

A walk through history

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in collaboration with acclaimed photographer Ramesh Shukla (pictured with the UAE’s Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan), is showcasing an exhibition that will take visitors on a historical journey of the Emirates. Through a rare collection of never before seen photos dating all the way back to December 2, 1971, the award-winning photographer’s work aims to show the intimate aspects of life in the UAE.