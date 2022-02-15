Artist is part of the entertainment line up in the capital this weekend
Local Events1 week ago
Calling all fans of The Dark Knight! Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is introducing its first-ever ‘The Batman Season’, featuring various Batman-inspired activities and live shows, running until March 31.
In line with the highly-anticipated release of the all-new The Batman movie on March 3, guests can enjoy a series of in-park activations.
Starting from the entrance, park-goers can wear their team sticker with pride as they pick to be on #TeamBatman or #TeamRogues. Capture a memorable moment with the infamous Bugs Bunny statue wearing the Batman mask and cape, among other photo-ops.
Don’t miss the iconic Bat-Signal projection or the chance to make a Batman mosaic at Gotham City.
ALSO READ:
You can also catch the ‘Scarecrow Revenge’ show, which delivers a dynamic performance featuring DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow, alongside everyone’s favourite Caped Crusader.
If you love the Batmobile, it will be relocating to a new spot, granting guests a unique ‘meet and greet’ photo opportunity.
For more information on ‘The Batman Season’, and to book your tickets visit www.wbworldabudhabi.com.
Artist is part of the entertainment line up in the capital this weekend
Local Events1 week ago
Who would have thought 20 years after the first film I'd be watching it again surrounded by snow!
Local Events2 weeks ago
It's a cultural evening promoting Sindhi talent.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Duo will perform as part of The Legends of Bollywood show in February
Local Events2 weeks ago
Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, the gallery showcases contemporary and abstract act.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Giancarlo Esposito is famous for his portrayal of crime kingpin in the popular series.
Local Events2 weeks ago
The British singer spoke to City Times ahead of his gig in the city on January 29.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Check out MIB: First Assignment from January 27 onwards.
Local Events3 weeks ago