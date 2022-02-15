UAE

The Batman Season comes to Abu Dhabi

There are all new in-park activations to be enjoyed at Warner Bros. World

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk

Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 10:26 AM

Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 10:30 AM

Calling all fans of The Dark Knight! Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is introducing its first-ever ‘The Batman Season’, featuring various Batman-inspired activities and live shows, running until March 31.

In line with the highly-anticipated release of the all-new The Batman movie on March 3, guests can enjoy a series of in-park activations.

Starting from the entrance, park-goers can wear their team sticker with pride as they pick to be on #TeamBatman or #TeamRogues. Capture a memorable moment with the infamous Bugs Bunny statue wearing the Batman mask and cape, among other photo-ops.

Don’t miss the iconic Bat-Signal projection or the chance to make a Batman mosaic at Gotham City.

You can also catch the ‘Scarecrow Revenge’ show, which delivers a dynamic performance featuring DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Scarecrow, alongside everyone’s favourite Caped Crusader.

If you love the Batmobile, it will be relocating to a new spot, granting guests a unique ‘meet and greet’ photo opportunity.

For more information on ‘The Batman Season’, and to book your tickets visit www.wbworldabudhabi.com.


