Supermoms to be feted in Mother's Day celebration with annual award night in Dubai

Local Events1 week ago
With a view to celebrating inspiring mothers from Dubai on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Dubai Supermom - 11th Awards Night will take place on Sunday, March 20, at Meydan Hotel from 5-8pm.
Inspirational, victorious and extraordinary women and mothers from various nationalities across Dubai will have a unique opportunity to share their motherhood journeys.
The Dubai Supermom platform is dedicated to celebrating, honouring, inspiring and empowering mothers to unleash their full potential. Celebrating 50 years of the UAE with 50 supermoms, this edition will see women connect, inspire, exchange ideas, share experiences, learn, spark conversations, support ambitions and offer fresh perspectives. Inspiring moms will win exciting gifts and a Supermom trophy.
The format includes a red carpet, awards ceremony, panel discussions featuring influencers and mompreneurs covering topics around self-care for moms, a perfect balance between careers, entrepreneurship and motherhood, and more.
Emily Ray (pictured), Supermom Nominee and British mom in Dubai, says, “If I think of someone as being a Supermom it is a lady who gets up every day with a view to loving, helping their children as best they can and with a great vision for their future.”
The event is organised by Orbit Events and Promotions whose Managing Director Pragna Vaya commented, “We’re thrilled to offer a platform that celebrates motherhood. We will continue to inspire our working moms and stay-at-home moms.”
