Sunday food around UAE: 6 places to try

Craving coffee, breakfast or more? We bring you top options.

By CT Desk Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 9:28 AM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 9:31 AM

Views and bites at Em Sherif Café, Abu Dhabi

Head down to this all-day dining luxury café on the iconic Corniche Road. Enjoy breath-taking sea views as you indulge in authentic Lebanese gastronomic delights. The menu features an extensive selection of salads, cold and hot mezze with signature delicacies including the famous fresh Lebanese Tabbouleh in three equally delectable variations, hearty lentil salad, a classic creamy hummus topped with roasted pine nuts, Mloukhiye bel Zeit, which is jute leaves in olive oil, and the flavoursome Kishk & Awarma.

Kid-friendly Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

The Sunday Family Roast is a deliciously extravagant kid-friendly brunch with a DJ, as well as fun activities for children. Indulge in numerous live stations including salad, cold seafood, cheese & charcuterie, live grill, pasta & risotto, tempura, carving and ice cream selections with a bakery corner, hot and miniature desserts. From 12-4pm. For reservations, call 04 3722323.

Breakfast at Caya Sharjah

Spend your mornings with your friends and family and enjoy a cherished and relaxed breakfast affair. Known for its Mediterranean inspirations paired with unique flavours, the restaurant has recently launched a breakfast menu that includes Shakshuka-it, breakfast bun and the truffle croissant. Time 8am-12pm (Monday to Friday); 8am-1pm (Saturday and Sunday).

Indulgences at M1 Café & Lounge, Abu Dhabi

All-day dining takes place at the café, where an approachable menu features casual bites, while the dining lounge opens for lunch and dinner with a unique yet familiar menu inviting guests to lounge, graze and relax. The menu features highlights of braised short rib fettuccini, rosemary & garlic grilled prawns, varied maki rolls including the classic California roll, burrata & pesto pizza, whole roasted seabass, and more.

India calling at Laung by Peppermill, Abu Dhabi

The fine dining restaurant that offers Indian cuisine with inventive recipes is now open at Nation Towers Mall. With the tagline ‘India on a Plate’, the restaurant takes guests on a culinary voyage going back to the early 1800s. Some of the menu highlights include Samosas, Palak Patta Chat, Dahi Puri & Pani Puri, Chicken Tikka, Salmon Tikka, and Tandoori Jheenga. Call 02 8868877 for more info.

Grab coffee and more at L’ETO

The international café at Bluewaters is best known for fresh pastries and a menu with many mouthwatering favourites. Enjoy a plethora of desserts, from crispy pastries and spongey cakes to tangy tarts and more, as well as zesty coffees which complement the rich desserts just right.