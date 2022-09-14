Stand-up Sorabh Pant to bring the laughs this weekend in Dubai

By CT Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:08 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 3:17 PM

Popular stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant will perform at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on Saturday, September 17. Pant has done over 1000 shows in 60 cities across 15 countries as well as 300+ corporate shows.

He opened for renowned comedians Wayne Brady and Rob Schneider on their Indian Tours. Among his popular shows are The Traveling Pants, Making Money For My Kids, and Born on Mars. Get your tickets at Platinumlist and BookMyShow. The show, organized by Signature Events, starts at 8.30pm.