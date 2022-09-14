Stand-up Sorabh Pant to bring the laughs this weekend in Dubai

Here are our top three ideas for a Thursday evening well spent
Popular stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant will perform at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on Saturday, September 17. Pant has done over 1000 shows in 60 cities across 15 countries as well as 300+ corporate shows.
He opened for renowned comedians Wayne Brady and Rob Schneider on their Indian Tours. Among his popular shows are The Traveling Pants, Making Money For My Kids, and Born on Mars. Get your tickets at Platinumlist and BookMyShow. The show, organized by Signature Events, starts at 8.30pm.
Expect a slew of hits from their classic album 'The Invisible Band' as well as other popular tracks.
Nigerian expat Nnamdi Eluwah talks about the increasing demand for Afrobeat, and building a community of passionate artists and partygoers.
Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Hassan Raheem form part of the event to be held on October 14.
The programme was held in support of Nepal's tourism sector.
It was organised by local events company OctoMad.
A new trailer for the film was shared Tuesday.
The Indian singer and music director will take to the stage at BLU Dubai.