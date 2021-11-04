South Asian star-studded E3AE Live concert at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Ammy Virk, Garry Sandhu and more will perform at the highly anticipated show.

By CT Report Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 4:14 PM

E3AE Live - the biggest Desi family concert of the year - will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, November 12.

E3AE Live will include the biggest names in the South Asian industry - award-winning singing sensations Ammy Virk, Garry Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Maninder Buttar, Mannat Noor, G Khan, Vicky - as well as actress Sonam Bajwa.

The event hosted by Tommy Sandhu is tagged as a vibrant celebration of South Asian music and culture.

Ammy Virk who is performing for the first time in Dubai will be showcasing hits such as Qismat, Zindabaad Yaarian and Wang Da Naap. Fans can also expect a show-stopping performance from Garry Sandhu, performing hits such as Illegal Weapon, Yeah Baby and Banda Banja.

Karan Aujla will be rocking the stage with hits such as Mexico, Don’t Look and Jhanjar, whilst Laung-Laachi singer Mannat Noor, will be gracing the stage for the first time in Dubai. Maninder Buttar will also be performing Sakhiyaan, Laare and many more hits at E3AE Live 2021.

Vicky will be bringing a raw folk sound to the stage, whilst G Khan will render smash hits such as Dollar, Nachdi and Koka.

The show is presented by E3UK Record Label & Management.

Tickets for E3AE Live 2021 are available from www.E3.AE

Email: live@e3.ae for further information