Singer Lewis Capaldi to perform in Dubai

The play will take place at Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai
Local Events2 weeks ago
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, famous for hits like Before You Go and Someone You Loved, is heading back to the UAE after previously performing in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Capaldi will perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on November 24, his first concert in the city.
He was catapulted into the spotlight in 2017, when his debut track Bruises made him the fastest selling unsigned artist to rack up 25 million plays on Spotify.
Tickets are priced at Dh199 for bronze, Dh279 for silver and Dh399 for gold or golden circle, available at coca-cola-arena.com.
The play will take place at Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai
Local Events2 weeks ago
A special screening of the much hyped Hollywood film will be held in the city.
Local Events2 weeks ago
The Wall of the Creatives was held from May 24-26.
Local Events2 weeks ago
The festival will be held from June 29 to July 3.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The series will air on OSN+ simultaneously with the US premiere.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The musical experience will now take place on June 15 and 16 at Dubai Opera.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Her collection is currently on display at COYA restaurant in Abu Dhabi.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The singer was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Local Events3 weeks ago