Singer Lewis Capaldi to perform in Dubai

The popular Scottish artist will be back in the UAE this November.

Photo: AFP

By CT Desk Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 11:32 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 11:37 AM

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, famous for hits like Before You Go and Someone You Loved, is heading back to the UAE after previously performing in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Capaldi will perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on November 24, his first concert in the city.

He was catapulted into the spotlight in 2017, when his debut track Bruises made him the fastest selling unsigned artist to rack up 25 million plays on Spotify.

Tickets are priced at Dh199 for bronze, Dh279 for silver and Dh399 for gold or golden circle, available at coca-cola-arena.com.