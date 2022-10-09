Singer Jubin Nautiyal to perform in Dubai

He will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena next month.

By CT Desk Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 10:20 AM

Popular Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal, known for hits like Bawara Mann, Kaabil Hoon and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, will be performing at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 27.

The concert is organized by PME Entertainment.

Jubin has witnessed a meteoric rise, going from X factor India to multi-award winning singer who was judged ‘Best Singer’ at the IIFA Awards 2021 in UAE.

His most recent hit Lut Gaye has crossed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube. He also recently crossed over into international music with the hit Breaking the Rules.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets start at Dh99 and will be available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com