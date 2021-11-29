Singer James Blunt to perform in Dubai in January 2022

Indian Women in Dubai is a registered online community of over 37000 Indian women founded by Reema Mahajan.
Local Events1 week ago
Crooner James Blunt will be performing in Dubai for a one-night only performance on January 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena. James Blunt will be performing songs from his latest album The Stars Beneath My Feet, which is his stellar career-spanning Greatest Hits album.
This concert will see James celebrate songs spanning a star-studded 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales, with a global smash hit You’re Beautiful; two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as five Grammy Award nominations.
Amongst the string of hit singles, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will also include four new songs (Love Under Pressure, Unstoppable, Adrenaline and I Came For Love), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival.
It also features stunning tracks from his latest Gold-selling album Once Upon A Mind, including Cold, and the heartbreaking ballad for his father, Monster.
James reflects, “Amazingly, I’m touring my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called The Stars Beneath My Feet.”
“You’re Beautiful and so many of James Blunt’s amazing hits resonate with each of his fans on a personal level as each song tethers itself to a unique memory,” comments Blu Blood CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman. Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented, and followed. Tickets available at Dubai Calendar and coca-cola-arena.com.
Indian Women in Dubai is a registered online community of over 37000 Indian women founded by Reema Mahajan.
Local Events1 week ago
Let's hope it's the first of many
Local Events2 weeks ago
Little things can make a huge difference when it comes to desert driving
Local Events2 weeks ago
Being set in the desert
Local Events2 weeks ago
Fly-on-the-wall show follows the actor to the UAE in debut episodes
Local Events2 weeks ago
Must-see music fest of the year is happening on December 2
Local Events2 weeks ago
Catriona Gray joins KZ Tandingan with Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos and K Brosas
Local Events2 weeks ago