Singer James Blunt to perform in Dubai in January 2022

He will belt out all his hits including the iconic 'You're Beautiful'.

By CT Report Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 8:31 AM

Crooner James Blunt will be performing in Dubai for a one-night only performance on January 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena. James Blunt will be performing songs from his latest album The Stars Beneath My Feet, which is his stellar career-spanning Greatest Hits album.

This concert will see James celebrate songs spanning a star-studded 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales, with a global smash hit You’re Beautiful; two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as five Grammy Award nominations.

Amongst the string of hit singles, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will also include four new songs (Love Under Pressure, Unstoppable, Adrenaline and I Came For Love), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival.

It also features stunning tracks from his latest Gold-selling album Once Upon A Mind, including Cold, and the heartbreaking ballad for his father, Monster.

James reflects, “Amazingly, I’m touring my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called The Stars Beneath My Feet.”

“You’re Beautiful and so many of James Blunt’s amazing hits resonate with each of his fans on a personal level as each song tethers itself to a unique memory,” comments Blu Blood CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman. Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented, and followed. Tickets available at Dubai Calendar and coca-cola-arena.com.