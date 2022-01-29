Sindhyat Jo Jazbo to take place in Dubai

It's a cultural evening promoting Sindhi talent.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 3:49 PM

Sindhyat Jo Jazbo, a soulful evening of Sindhi entertainment, will take place on January 30 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai.

Organized by Sindhi Sangat, Sindhyat Jo Jazbo promises to be a refreshing evening of top notch entertainment for the Sindhi community.

Says Asha Chand, “20 years of well received entertainment has only added more energy to our enthusiasm to provide a memorable evening to our community in the UAE. The driving force is to further the language through our rich cultural heritage and give back to a community that has been at the forefront of entrepreneurship in the UAE right from its early days.”

Lined up to perform at Sindhyat Jo Jazbo are youthful star sensation Mohit Lalwani from India, award-winning film playback singer Humaira Channa from Sindh, Ghanshyam Bhagat known for upholding the ‘Bhagat’ tradition in folk music and Kamlesh Dayalani who will entertain the audience with his humorous narratives.

The show is slated to be a high profile social event. Visit www.sindhisangat.com for more information