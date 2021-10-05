Sharjah film fest to focus on UAE talent

SIFF 2021 will showcase more than 40 films by FUNN’s alumni

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 5 Oct 2021, 2:56 PM

One of the very few film festivals in the world dedicated to young people, the 8th annual Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF 2021) will be turning the spotlight on the voices, technical talents and budding creative genius of young filmmakers and aspiring media arts professionals in the UAE. And once again the FUNN Media-Art Annual Exhibition (FAME) will be presenting more than 40 original works from their students.

From 2D animation videos, to animated and child-made films, as well as several works of photography, FAME 2021 will showcase the artistic perspectives and storytelling skills of the region’s young media artists combined with renowned filmmakers who are joining the film festival from around the world. Register to be part of SIFF 2021 on www.siff.ae, which is being held virtually this year from October 10 – 15.

Two films in the GCC Short Films category are by filmmakers from the UAE. In Childhood Trauma, UAE-based Safa Azarayesh highlights the impact of growing up in an environment of violence and compels us question the effect this has on adulthood. Sarah Al Ali’s Don’t Give Up reinforces the need to persevere even when things seem difficult and emphasises things can only get better – it is just a matter of time.