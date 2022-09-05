Shah Rukh Khan is in Abu Dhabi, as per UAE film critic's Instagram post

The superstar - a recipient of the Golden Visa - is no stranger to the country.

Photo: KT Archive

Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022

UAE cinema critic and film director Hamad Al Reyami on Sunday shared a post on Instagram of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, with his brother Naser. He attached a short video clip of the actor, clad in a brown suit, in conversation with someone.

Shah Rukh is reportedly in Abu Dhabi, as per the post.

The actor often visits the UAE and has endorsed Dubai as a tourist destination in several promotional videos, one of which featured a vocal appearance from his daughter, Suhana Khan.

In May 2022, it was reported that Shah Rukh’s Knight Riders Group acquired the rights to own and operate Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, a franchise in the UAE’s new T20 cricket league.

Shah Rukh is also in the news for a comment made by filmmaker Karan Johar recently on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives. In the latest episode, as per reports in Indian media, a segment featured Johar and Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri where the filmmaker said, recalling a recent conversation with the superstar, “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house’.”

Gauri responded, “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit.”