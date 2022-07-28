Seven things to do around UAE from July 28 to July 31

From a K-Pop concert to dining out and more, here are our top options for the weekend.

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:15 AM

K-Pop concert

Popular K-Pop group MustB will perform at Boracay, Asiana Hotel Dubai on Friday, July 29. MustB whose members are Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, and Sihoo, is an abbreviation of "Must Believe", a message from the band to their loyal fandom, referred to as "Muffins". The K-Pop concert which includes a meet-and-greet with fans is a highlight of the Korean Fiesta Night being held at Boracay. Tickets available at Virgin Megastore.

EDM extravaganza

Don’t miss EDM sensation and top Electronic Music Producer of India, DJ Nucleya live on Saturday, July 30, at Agenda, Media City. Experience a transcendent blend of EDM with folk-cultural, classical, typical desi music and more. Nucleya's music is a bridge that connects EDM with a variety of music genres. Tickets priced at Dh150 are available on www.bookmyshow.com and dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday brunch time

LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi hosts its Sunday brunch, La Vie en Rosé, with a chic and vibrant array of food, drinks, and music, expressing the restaurant’s concept of sharing, Riviera style. Enjoy unlimited starters to share, inclusive of the Burrata with tomatoes & basil and Snails with garlic butter. Main course highlights include Grilled Sirloin Steak, Grilled Lamb Cutlets with Smoked Aubergine. Finishing off the meal on a sweet note, decadent and delicate desserts such as Warm Chocolate Mousse with Malt Ice Cream, Vanilla Crème Brulée or Cheesecake are served for the whole table to share. In addition to the tempting fare, the brunch’s soundtrack will keep the tempo of the afternoon flowing with classic, yet modern French-Mediterranean vibes – sometimes funky, always elegant, refined and never predictable. Packages start from Dhs375 (minimum of 2 people). Every Sunday from 12pm – 4.30pm. Located at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Call 02 6929600.

Culinary pop-up

This summer, Jumeirah Beach Hotel takes guests indoors as it opens an exciting new pop-up dining experience, Murray’s at Dhow & Anchor, taking inspiration from the infamous Brick Lane – the cool epicentre for all things British curry. Serving up a hearty mix of classic and modern British-Indian dishes, the menu includes street-food inspired starters including Kasoori Lamb Seekh Kabab, Argy Bhaji and the classic Punjabi Samosa. For the main event, diners can tuck into the signature Chicken Ruby Murray, Birmingham Balti Lamb Chops, Paneer Tikka Masala or Goan Prawn Curry, with all mains served with a choice of two sides from homemade naan bread, aromatic basmati rice or hand-cut chips. For the sweet-toothed, Gulkand Rasmalai and Malai Kulfi provide the sweetest end to the indulgent meal. Signature dishes are matched with a list of innovative and fun beverages. Open daily from 6pm – 10.30pm. For more information or to book a table, please visit jumeirah.com/dhowandanchor or call 800 323232.

Musical play for kids

Mr. Kind is an English educational and musical play for kids where a heart-shaped mascot called “Mr. Kind” and his good friend Lélé are on a journey to discover our beautiful planet. Enjoy original songs and an exciting storyline including characters such as Planet Earth, Steve the Garbage Bin & so much more! It’s an experience for the whole family highlighting the values of love, kindness, sharing and taking care of our environment. On Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31 at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets start from Dh70 and are available to purchase at https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/family/16440/mr-kind

Live music

Catch the talented Filipino Quartet "XLNT" dishing out some Filipino Classics on Thursdays at the Oak Live Bar, Courtyard By Marriott in Al Barsha. And if you are a singer or instrumentalist then drop your inhibitions and join the band onstage for a jam! Entry is free. For table bookings, call 050 1139873.

Celebrate International Friendship Day

Best friends who visit any Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery location in Dubai on July 30 and enjoy breakfast together will receive 25% off their total bill in celebration of International Friendship Day. With a morning menu that includes everything from light and bright chia bowls and gorgeous granola parfaits to seriously indulgent signature croffles, tartines and the most interesting pancakes in the city, a visit to this homegrown artisan café and bakery is the ideal way to mark a day dedicated to friendship.