Sama L Ain gallery opens its doors for art lovers in UAE

Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, the gallery showcases contemporary and abstract act.

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 1:04 PM

An impressive collection of modern art is being showcased at the new Sama L Ain Gallery, which launched in Dubai on January 15.

Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, Sama L Ain is home to contemporary and abstract art pieces which reflect the artists’ creative spirit as well as project their unique voices and stories.

The opening highlighted the works of renowned talents including Brigitte Nataf, Fano, Lirone, Emmanuelle Rybojad, and NAHO.

The official opening was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and drew the attention of many VIPs, famous celebrities, artists, media, and social media influencers.

Founding partner Samuel Zekri commented: “The pieces represent the work of numerous renowned artists and it also serves as a bridge between artists and art collectors.”