Rapper Badshah to star in Expo Diwali festival

Indian star Badshah leads the must-see attractions at Late Nights @ Expo’s Diwali special, with two nights devoted to India’s biggest festival of the year next weekend on November 4 and 5.

Known for his Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs including Paani Paani and Genda Phool, for Diwali weekend, Badshah presents The Live Experience, featuring Aastha Gill and Rico. It will see the artist join forces with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico, who Badshah recently collaborated with for his latest hit, a version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar featuring young Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo.

Dhol Tasha and When Chai Met Toast will complete the eclectic line-up on November 4, while Shilpa Ananth, Esther Eden and Peter Cat Recording Co will take over the reins on November 5.

Dhol Tasha, a Dubai-based group of musicians from India that are the first group of their kind in the Middle East, will bring a different energy to the evening, with a more traditional performance filled with good vibrations.

Multilingual indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast, formed in Kochi in 2016 and features vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, keyboardist Palee Francis and drummer Pai Sailesh. The band will present their blend of folk, rock, synth and electronic, which stays true to their Indian roots. Late Nights @ Expo’s Diwali weekend is on from 10.30pm at the Jubilee Stage. Admission is open to all Expo 2020 ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis.