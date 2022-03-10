Rang Rain 2022 to be held in Ajman

The event will feature several engaging activities

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:51 PM

On the occasion of popular Indian festival Holi, a Rajasthani community group in UAE, Rajasthan Business & Professional Group LLC is set to host an event titled "Rang Rain 2022" at Ajman Beach Hotel. The event will take place on Sunday, March 13 from 9pm-4pm.

Rang Rain 2022 will feature a performance from DJ Buddha, enjoyable activities like treasure hunt, "Holi ka swang", spot prizes and "tambola" throughout the day. The audience can also dance in the rain. Members at the event can also enjoy Rajasthani delicacies, wear tradition dresses, perform on Rajasthani folk music and be a part of several other engaging activities.

The community comprising over 700 members regularly carries out events, workshops, seminars, conferences and activities throughout the year.