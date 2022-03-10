Rang Rain 2022 to be held in Ajman

Browse through collections of over 80 designers and get yourself a new wardrobe for the season.
Local Events5 days ago
On the occasion of popular Indian festival Holi, a Rajasthani community group in UAE, Rajasthan Business & Professional Group LLC is set to host an event titled "Rang Rain 2022" at Ajman Beach Hotel. The event will take place on Sunday, March 13 from 9pm-4pm.
Rang Rain 2022 will feature a performance from DJ Buddha, enjoyable activities like treasure hunt, "Holi ka swang", spot prizes and "tambola" throughout the day. The audience can also dance in the rain. Members at the event can also enjoy Rajasthani delicacies, wear tradition dresses, perform on Rajasthani folk music and be a part of several other engaging activities.
The community comprising over 700 members regularly carries out events, workshops, seminars, conferences and activities throughout the year.
Browse through collections of over 80 designers and get yourself a new wardrobe for the season.
Local Events5 days ago
The showcase is part of a fashion exhibition being held on Tuesday, March 8.
Local Events5 days ago
The event also features many other popular designers and brands' jewellery and fashion collections as well as lifestyle products.
Local Events5 days ago
He's excited to be heading back to the city for a highly anticipated collaborative performance with Papon.
Local Events1 week ago
Expect some great tunes from this talented countertenor at the event this weekend.
Local Events1 week ago
Japanese musician Shibuya Keiichiro talks about his futuristic musical showcase.
Local Events1 week ago
The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Local Events1 week ago
Why not indulge in some flavourful pancakes today?
Local Events1 week ago