Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Malaysian Chef Wan encourages sustainable food habits

Chef Wan reflected on the sustainability theme of Expo 2020 Dubai during his recent visit.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 10:58 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:02 AM

Malaysian celebrity Chef Wan was in Dubai recently to feature the rich cultural and tourism highlights in the Middle East for the Ramadan series of the Kembara Chef Wan television show he hosts.

The Middle East series of Kembara Chef Wan had made its final stop at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. During his visit, Chef Wan reflected on the sustainability theme of the recently-concluded world Expo, and made a timely call on everyone to be sustainable in food consumption and avoid food wastage in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Food sustainability is a combination of elements including how the food is produced, distributed, packaged, and consumed. We often see how much food is wasted during the month of Ramadan and this contributes to pollution in the end.

“Fasting is about self-control, and we should be wary when it comes to food consumption to avoid wastage,” he added.

Chef Wan also advocates nurturing the people from their youth to be sustainable consumers and food consumption is one of the most important parts of sustainability.

“We should encourage schools to educate the younger generation to reduce food wastage and to grow our own food, starting with the importance of preservation of our food supply. In the future, these children will be inspired to find meaningful solutions for food sustainability,” he added.

Chef Wan also commended the UAE for hosting a successful Expo and noted that each pavilion had interpreted the Expo theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ uniquely.

“The Malaysia Pavilion, for example, is quaint in size, but this is a projection of Malaysia: We are a small country but collectively we can make an immense impact especially towards a sustainable future.”

As Food Ambassador of Tourism Malaysia, Chef Wan encourages the preservation of culinary heritage as well.

He quipped that Malaysia’s diverse cuisine tells of the unique and rich cultures that exist within one nation. “It is up to us and the future generation to preserve the heritage of our forefathers, or it will gradually fade through time.”