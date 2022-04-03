Ramadan 2022 in UAE: 7 places to experience Iftar

Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember.

By CT Desk Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 9:33 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 9:36 AM

Turkish Village: At Turkish Village in Jumeirah 1 and Dubai Festival City, diners are invited to break their fast with an assortment of starters, skewers of freshly grilled meats, traditional mezze favourites, special Ramadan juices, plus Arabic tea and sweets. Iftar will be served from sunset onwards and is priced at Dh175 per person, with discounts offered to those dining in groups.

King’s Grill: At King’s Grill, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, tuck into a selection of mezze, soups and salads, Arabic grills, rice dishes and main courses, and traditional desserts and pastries, as well as assorted Ramadan beverages. Available from sunset until 10:30pm, the Iftar is priced at Dh75 per person. Kids aged 6-11 can avail 50% off while children five years old and below dine for free.

Levant & Nar: Experience Turkish and Levantine-influenced favourites with a modern twist at signature dining concept Levant & Nar, at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa. There is a selection of classic Ramadan drinks, such as Amar 3Al Din, Tamer Hindi, Balah Bel Laban and Jallab, as well as variety of hot and cold mezze to share, choice of main course, and desserts. Dh250 per person. Children aged 12 and under receive complimentary dining (up to two children max.). Timings: Sunset to 8:30pm.

Kris With A View: Break your fast with a sumptuous Iftar buffet at Kris With A View, Park Regis Kris Kin in Dubai. Enjoy timeless Middle Eastern signature dishes complemented by delectable Asian and European selections. There will also be live stations and an array of traditional sweets. Dh145 per person, from sunset to 10pm. For bookings and enquiries call 04 3771184.

Foundry: Gather your family, friends, and colleagues for an exquisite Iftar Buffet at the Foundry, Southern Sun Hotel, Abu Dhabi. Break your fast with traditional Middle Eastern delicacies and Ramadan juices. Open from sunset to 8:30pm. From Dh125 per person. Discounts available. For info and to book, call 02 8184888.

The Great British Restaurant: At The Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, guests can enjoy an abundant selection of delicious traditional Middle Eastern cuisines accompanied by international favourites. Highlights from the menu include Shawarma & Saj stations, Baked Lamb Kofta Bil Batatas, Plum lamb tagine from Morocco, Zaffran Pulao from India, Marinated Hammour with Fennel and Tomato Ragout, mixed grills fresh from the cooking station and many more. Families can also enjoy Ramadan juices and Arabic coffee. From sunset till 11pm. Priced at Dh179 per person; Kids age 6-11 enjoy 50% off, kids aged five and below are free of charge. For reservations, call 04 4551101.

Café Délices: At Café Délices, a casual dining restaurant at Gulf Court Hotel in Business Bay that faces the Dubai Water Canal, indulge in a wide range of Middle Eastern, Pan Asian dishes with live stations, mocktails, grills, coffee and delectable desserts. To book call 04 2473333.