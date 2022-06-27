Prithviraj's new film 'Kaduva' to light up UAE skies

Movie's global launch will be accompanied by a unique drone show in the city.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 4:19 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 4:24 PM

Having your movie poster flash on Burj Khalifa is passe now. As if Dubai landmarks weren’t enough to project the ambitions of some of India’s biggest and most talented artists, comes the news that Southern superstar Prithviraj’s highly anticipated action thriller Kaduva will boast a unique international launch on June 29 in the city.

The movie’s launch will be preceded by a 10-minute long light show with the help of drones besides Sheikh Zayed Road, near Mall of the Emirates, that is likely to set the sky alight to everyone’s amazement.

Organisers say it is for the first time ever that such a spectacular promotion has been planned for a movie in the UAE. Phars Films who have been in the business since 1964 have launched many movies in the region, but never one of this magnitude.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva stars Prithviraj along with Vivek Oberoi and Samyukta Menon. The movie set in the late 1990s is centred around the life of a young high range rubber planter and his rivalry with a high ranking Kerala police officer. The lead cast will be present for the launch at Mall of the Emirates which will be followed by the drone show at 9pm. The movie will be out in UAE soon.