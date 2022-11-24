UAE

Premium fragrance ranges unveiled in Dubai

Feodor & Bernini were launched on November 17 in the city

Bollywood star Govinda with Vijay Samyani of Concept Brands Group at the launch party
Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:55 AM

Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 12:02 PM

Premium fragrance ranges Feodor & Bernini were launched on November 17 by Concept Brands Group at Vijay Samyani’s farmhouse in Dubai in the presence of Bollywood celebrity Govinda.

“It is a like a dream come true. I always had this dream of infiltrating the perfume industry with our very own brand. I believe Feodor & Bernini will disrupt the market for those who are really into the authentic smell of nature with a pinch of strong essence,” said Samyani who is Founder and Chairman, Concept Brands Group.

The high-profile launch party showcased the fragrances along with an exclusive look at their ingredients. “Feodor & Bernini’s launch party is a huge milestone for Concept Brands Group and I am very excited to unveil these gems. Feodor & Bernini bring a variety of options and my favourites are the Feodor Avni and Phal because of their mesmerizing smell that will make you indulge in a world like no other. Bernini, Goth and Basty Rose are the ones to consider for the perfect blend of spice and freshness,” said Samyani.

Feodor & Bernini fragrances are now exclusively available at all Brands4u Outlets across UAE.


