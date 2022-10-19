Popular Arab singers Ragheb Alama and Saad Lamjarred to feature in metaverse concert

Concerts of the Future - A Step into the Metaverse, in collaboration with Michel Fadel, will be held on October 20

By CT Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 11:29 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 11:34 AM

Don’t miss popular Arab singers Ragheb Alama and Saad Lamjarred in a truly unique concert on October 20. The Arab stars will perform in Concerts of the Future - A Step into the Metaverse, in collaboration with Michel Fadel on Thursday at 11pm.

MetaBoundless has partnered with musical legends and pioneers Ragheb Alama, Saad Lamjarred and Michel Fadel to deliver a unique immersive experience with futuristic avatars. Concerts of the Future are a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience history in the making. The stars will be present at the virtual concert as avatars and live via video to answer fan questions to truly bridge the gap between them and their fans.

Concert goers will have a familiar ticketing or subscription experience; however, each concert attendee will be rewarded with a NFT of their favourite stars. NFTs give fans a chance to meet their beloved celebrities in person and make their dreams come true. The concert is the first step towards empowering fans to be able to be more involved in the future of their favourite celebrities and upcoming content creators.

Ragheb Alama spoke about his partnership with MetaBoundless and the upcoming Concerts of the Future experience: "We partnered with them as they were the first to initiate such a futuristic project. The team’s long-term vision is incredible, and the approach makes the process intuitive to users. Throughout my 40-year career, I have always been open to new ideas, and I am excited to step into the metaverse with Concerts of the Future.”

Saad Lamjarred shared, “I witnessed similar experiences for futuristic concerts from global artists, and I was directly involved with the creation of my avatar starting from green screen motion capture to every pixel on my avatar’s representation. The end result is very realistic and at the same time, the process gave me room for significant creativity as the metaverse presents a blank canvas. I am looking forward to the fans seeing me and my unique digital avatar in Concerts of the Future."

The first Concerts of the Future will be streamed live on www.metaboundless.io on October 20 at 11pm. Users will not need any special device or VR goggles to watch.