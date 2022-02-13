Pakistani singer-actor Junaid Khan attends film screening at Expo 2020 Dubai

He was accompanied by producer Kamran Bari and Dubai based musician Atif Ali who provided Kahay Dil Jidhar’s music.

Photos: Neeraj Murali

By Mahwash Ajaz Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 11:12 AM

Junaid Khan has been strong and steady since his advent in show business with his musical band Call. Known for goth and hard rock, Call reached many heights and Junaid’s powerful vocals were celebrated and appreciated by critics and mass audiences alike. With his move to television, his acting prowess was praised and he recently appeared in the mega hit Khuda Aur Mohabbat which clocked over 2 billion views on YouTube.

The actor, who is known for positive social messages in his art, spoke to Khaleej Times about his film Kahay Dil Jidhar which was screened at the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the Pakistan Film Week inaugurated by the Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry last month.

“I’d like to thank the UAE government for this, especially for this program. Not just for me but for many Pakistani artists and celebrities who will be coming back again. UAE is like a second home to so many of us Pakistanis. Especially for us Karachi based folks, it’s just a one-and-a-half-hour flight, we can pop in and out any time we want. And now that I have the Golden Visa, I’ll be more frequent!”

Producer Kamran Bari, Junaid Khan, and musician Atif Ali

Talking about the Pakistan Pavilion and Expo 2020 Dubai’s experience Junaid said he had experienced a lot of it digitally and had heard wonderful things about it. “I always heard so many good things about the Expo 2020 and it really does look very good,” said the Kahay Dil Jidhar star.

In his film, Kahay Dil Jidhar, he stars as a tough cop. “I’m emotionally attached to the film,” said Khan. “Because I have known people who have been through drug abuse. I had to pick up this story. I’m very happy with what we’ve done.”

Kamran Bari, the producer of the film also weighed in about the film saying that he had also personally known individuals whose lives were turned upside because of drugs. Speaking to the audiences at the film’s screening at the Pakistan Pavilion he also mentioned how the film was supported by the Anti Narcotics Force in Pakistan.

Dubai based musician Atif Ali elaborated how it was important to make sure that the audiences appreciated tracks that would channel the entertainment element from the film as well as having a well-rounded soundtrack to stay true to the message of the film.

The film’s screening was attended by members of the Dubai media and the Consul General of Pakistan, Hasan Afzal Khan in the multi-purpose room in the Pakistan Pavilion. The cast and crew of the film were also taken through a tour of the pavilion.

The film Kahay Dil Jidhar is the story of Sheheryar (Junaid Khan) and his fiancé (Mansha Pasha) and their group of friends (Kamran Bari, Dino) who face tragedy due to the menace of drugs. The film had a national release in Pakistan in December 2021.

