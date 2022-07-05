Pakistani celebrities receive UAE Golden Visa

Iqra Aziz Hussain and Yasir Hussain were two of the latest famous recipients of the visa.

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022

Pakistani stars Iqra Aziz Hussain and her husband Yasir Hussain are among the latest celebrities to receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

Iqra is a Pakistani actress who primarily works in Urdu television. She made her acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in Kissey Apna Kahein. Aziz is widely recognized for portraying the role of Ajiya in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda (2018), which earned her several awards including Lux Style Awards for Best Actress Popular and she received critical acclaim for her performance.

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright and host from Islamabad best known for his comic roles. He hosted The After Moon Show on Hum TV. He is also known for playing the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.