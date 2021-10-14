Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021: Hosts and performers revealed

Dubai - Mehwish Hayat and Vasay Chaudhry among stellar line-up at Dubai event.

Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021

The organisers of the 2nd annual Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA 2021) to take place at the stunning Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on November 5, have revealed the names of the three main emcee hosts: the highly entertaining and engaging Vasay Chaudhry, Yasir Hussain and Mehwish Hayat.

Vasay Chaudhry and Yasir Hussain have experience in hosting many award shows. Their chemistry as co-hosts has always been a highlight of these shows, where audiences thoroughly enjoyed their quick-witted humour and comic timing. They bring out the best in each other and ensure that the crowd enjoys each and every moment.

Enchanting movie star and television actress, Mehwish Hayat, known for her diverse roles in multiple films, was a phenomenal host at the 19th Lux Style Awards, and will also be an invaluable co-host at PISA 2021.

Organisers also announced that the four main performers at the event will be Sheheryar Munawar, Mehwish Hayat, Umair Jaswal and Sajjad Ali.

Audiences can look forward to Mehwish Hayat and Sheheryar Munawar performing together to the bhangra number Munday Lahore De from the film Load Wedding which starred Mehwish and Fahad Mustafa; as well as the festive Haaye Dil from the Asim Raza film Parey Hut Love starring Sheheryar and Maya Ali.

Legendary veteran singer Sajjad Ali and energetic crooner Umair Jaswal, two of the most popular stars in the Pakistani music industry, will entertain the audience with their melodious voices. Both singers are well-known for their distinctive vocals.

Sajjad Ali is a semi-classical, pop and rock singer, poet, actor, film director as well as a film producer. Despite being one of Pakistan’s most successful musicians, of late he had been keeping a low profile.

The audience can now however brace themselves to be stunned by a major comeback from him at PISA 2021.

PISA recognizes Umair Jaswal as Youth Icon of 2020 due to his inspirational travel series, Raahi in which he showcased the rich culture and heritage of the county while exploring Pakistan on his motorbike.

The audience can look forward to his performance of the classic Alamgir song Gagar among others. Umair's rendition of Gagar, from Velo Sound Station, was a super-hit because of its catchy melody and lyrics blended with Umair's extraordinary energy.

The annual Pakistan International Screen Awards acknowledges the stellar talent of Pakistan's most celebrated artists from television, music, fashion and digital content and honours them on an international platform under the aegis of Mesmerize Events and its CEO and Founder Mr. Faisal Khan.

This year, with a new, prestigious jury made up of stalwart industry professionals, PISA has rolled out an array of glittering categories encompassing the outstanding performances and achievements of artists from numerous entertainment fields, who shone bright in 2020.