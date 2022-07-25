Padel, DSS Sale and more: three things to do around the UAE today

Mon 25 Jul 2022

DSS Flash Sale

There’s never been a better time to shop than the 25th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises, with up to 90 per cent off across leading retail brands for the DSS Flash Sale, only on Monday, 25 July 2022. Take advantage of unbeatable sales and promotions at participating brands across more than 25 of Dubai’s beloved malls and shopping centres. For one day only, the DSS Flash Sale will feature unmissable offers across fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

Social Padel Night

The newest craze to have taken over Dubai is Padel, and at Al Habtoor Polo Resort there are state-of-the-art Padel courts to help you get your fix all summer long. Social Padel Nights are the perfect way to meet new people, and enjoy an up-and-coming, exciting sport in the process. All levels are welcome to experience the thrills of Padel. Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30pm. Dh80 per player including all Padel equipment. For more information contact 058 501 3020 or email padel@ismsports.org

Business Lunch

Why not transform a business lunch into an event than with a satisfying meal at Nolu’s. If you're looking for a friendly, casual restaurant where you can enjoy perfectly prepared home cooking with Afghan vibes and a California twist, this is your best bet. Visit any of the outlet's branches in Abu Dhabi or Dubai South on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm for a broad range of selections that include a dizzying array of delicious appetizers, fresh salads and scrumptious mains.