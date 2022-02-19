On the Food Trail: Sunday Brunches and more

Make the most of your day off with Sunday brunches and more in the UAE

Siesta Brunch

A delicious selection of tapas, rice dishes, and paella is on offer at El Sur, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Every Sunday, foodies can head to the Spanish restaurant for a relaxing brunch from 12.30-3.30pm. Dh250 for house beverages, Dh199 for soft beverages, Dh70 for kids aged 6-11.

Brunch with a view

A new ‘Sundaze’ Brunch promises rest and relaxation for guests at NOEPE, Park Hyatt Dubai. Visitors are in for a treat with live music, fresh spread of oysters, ceviche, lobsters, sashimi & sushi, live cooking stations, gourmet sliders, mouth-watering desserts, wide selection of beverages and breathtaking panoramic vistas overlooking the marina and Dubai skyline. Priced at Dh395 per person, this brunch takes place every Sunday from 1-4pm.

Rooftop pool

The newly-opened pool and sky lounge, High Note at Aloft Mina is inviting guests to spend their Sundays with free-flowing drinks and an international buffet featuring live barbecue and pasta stations, pizzas, desserts and much more. The venue also features a live band and DJ, and a rooftop pool to promise a relaxed yet exciting Sunday afternoon. From 2-6pm, every Sunday. Dh149 for soft beverages, Dh199 for free-flowing house beverages, Dh249 for free-flowing premium beverages.

Free pizza for kids

The Cheeky Camel at voco Bonnington, JLT is offering a free pizza for kids to celebrate a perfect family day at the venue. A weekly social media competition with big family prizes is also available on Sundays from 3pm to 7pm. Enjoy contemporary food blending European favourites with flavours from the Middle East.

Beach and Brunch

Every Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm, head to Nikki Beach Dubai to enjoy a sharing-style brunch with an evolving menu featuring local and international seasonal dishes. From a selection of vibrant appetizers and main course to a dessert platter and free flow of drinks, this brunch promises endless entertainment and access to the pool and beach. Dh315 per person for brunch with soft drinks, Dh515 per person for brunch with in-house beverages. Prior reservations are required.

Brunch at the Burj

Head to Armani at Burj Khalifa for a memorable brunch with iconic views from the world’s tallest skyscraper. The Sunday Brunch at Armani’s Mediterraneo will give visitors a chance to taste all their favourite classic dishes plus a collection of signature dishes from award-winning Armani/Amal, Armani/Hashi and Armani/Ristorante. A family-friendly experience, the brunch also features a table for kids with a chocolate fountain. Every Sunday, from 1-4pm. Dh399 per person, food only. Dh499per person, including house beverages.

