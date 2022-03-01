On the Food Trail: Five great ways to celebrate Pancake Day in UAE

Why not indulge in some flavourful pancakes today?

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 9:37 AM

They’re so fluffy: All-American diner-style restaurant Denny’s will be giving all those who dine in a free stack of its classic fluffy buttermilk pancakes, subject to certain terms and conditions. Enjoy real buttermilk, eggs, flour, and vanilla, all whipped together to create pancakes that are super-fluffy! This deal is valid at all Denny’s locations across the UAE (Al Ghurair Center, Deira City Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Festival Plaza, Abu Dhabi Mall).

Love Oreos? Eggspectation is offering a complimentary limited edition Oreo Pancake, filled with Oreo cookie cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce with the purchase of a main course at both Eggspectation outlets. The limited edition pancake dish will come with three mouth-watering fluffy pancakes, filled with Oreo cookie cream, crushed Oreo biscuits and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Live pancake cooking: Whether you favour a traditional fluffy American pancake or prefer a lighter crepe, quintessential British restaurant Geales is hosting Pancake Day in flipping style. You can sit back and enjoy a live pancake cooking station on its charming terrace whilst you dine. As for flavour, choose the chefs recommendation or create your own with a vast selection of tasty toppings such as Nutella, Peanut Butter, fresh strawberries, bananas and other exotic fruits. Priced at Dh20 for one pancake or Dh50 for three. From 1-11:30pm.

New York beckons: Brunch & Cake is celebrating Pancake Day with their signature New York Cheesecake Pancake. Customers are invited to drop by any outlet to get their pancake fix. The signature pancake dish is a true show-stopper, served with fluffy American style pancakes, fresh strawberries, delicate cheesecake filling, caramel sauce, pistachio nuts all tied together with a drizzle of maple syrup. It’s priced at Dh68.

Breakfast treat: Why not try the breakfast menu at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette, The Dubai Mall, this World Pancake Day? A particular highlight of the menu is Chef Izu’s Pancakes with fresh berries & homemade chocolate sauce. Breakfast is served from 10am-5:30pm.