On the Food Trail: 5 business lunches to check out in UAE

Playback singer, who has completed nearly 20 years in the Indian music industry, talks about her evolution as an artist and the instrumental role late singer Lata Mangeshkar played on her musical career
Local Events6 days ago
Enhanced midweek offering: Indochine has levelled up its popular business lunch menu, unveiling an enhanced midweek offering. Hghlights of the revamped prix fixe lunch menu features a selection of starters such as duck and banana blossom salad; Vietnamese ravioli; pomelo salad; betel leaf beef, followed by a main course with options to choose from Indochine favourites, including shaking beef; typhoon shelter prawn; caramel black cod; and wok tossed rice noodles. Every Monday to Friday, 12-4pm. Priced at Dh115 inclusive of 4 sharing starters and 1 main per person; or Dh175 inclusive of 5 sharing starters and 1 main per person.
Go Italian: Business lunch at Bussola offers guests a wide array of starters and mains to select from. The menu offers a diverse mix of traditional Italian dishes with a modern flair. Catering to vegetarians, pescatarians, and meat lovers alike, this business lunch caters to everyone. Monday to Friday, 12-2:45pm, Dh140 for 2 courses.
Jet away to the Mediterranean countryside: There’s lots to indulge in every week at this rustic-style lounge bar in Sofitel Dubai Downtown. For a slice of luxury during the workday, L’Apero hosts a Business Lunch from 12-4pm. This includes a two-course menu for Dh99 per person. After work, guests enjoy a daily happy hour from 6-8pm with Dh39 house drinks on offer.
Japanese flavours: Katsuya, at Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay, is offering a delicious business lunch every weekday between 12-3pm. With two packages to choose from, included in the menu is a selection of guest favourites which merge traditional and modern cooking techniques to bring a Japanese culinary experience to remember. For either Dh115 per person or Dh175 per person, guests can enjoy a choice of a starter and main course, plus the option to end on a sweet note with the addition of a dessert for an extra Dh29.
Spanish delights: At Lola Taberna Española, enjoy a hearty mid-day meal featuring classic Spanish dishes, ideal for professionals looking for a relaxed venue for meetings or for a catch-up. Includes a choice of starter, main course, and dessert, local water included, all extra beverages will be charged on consumption. Monday to Friday, from 1-4 pm. Priced at Dh65 for two courses, Dh89 for three courses.
