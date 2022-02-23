On the Food Trail: 5 business lunches to check out in UAE

Head out on a weekday and enjoy diverse cuisine at these top spots.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 11:19 AM

Enhanced midweek offering: Indochine has levelled up its popular business lunch menu, unveiling an enhanced midweek offering. Hghlights of the revamped prix fixe lunch menu features a selection of starters such as duck and banana blossom salad; Vietnamese ravioli; pomelo salad; betel leaf beef, followed by a main course with options to choose from Indochine favourites, including shaking beef; typhoon shelter prawn; caramel black cod; and wok tossed rice noodles. Every Monday to Friday, 12-4pm. Priced at Dh115 inclusive of 4 sharing starters and 1 main per person; or Dh175 inclusive of 5 sharing starters and 1 main per person.

Go Italian: Business lunch at Bussola offers guests a wide array of starters and mains to select from. The menu offers a diverse mix of traditional Italian dishes with a modern flair. Catering to vegetarians, pescatarians, and meat lovers alike, this business lunch caters to everyone. Monday to Friday, 12-2:45pm, Dh140 for 2 courses.

Jet away to the Mediterranean countryside: There’s lots to indulge in every week at this rustic-style lounge bar in Sofitel Dubai Downtown. For a slice of luxury during the workday, L’Apero hosts a Business Lunch from 12-4pm. This includes a two-course menu for Dh99 per person. After work, guests enjoy a daily happy hour from 6-8pm with Dh39 house drinks on offer.

Japanese flavours: Katsuya, at Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay, is offering a delicious business lunch every weekday between 12-3pm. With two packages to choose from, included in the menu is a selection of guest favourites which merge traditional and modern cooking techniques to bring a Japanese culinary experience to remember. For either Dh115 per person or Dh175 per person, guests can enjoy a choice of a starter and main course, plus the option to end on a sweet note with the addition of a dessert for an extra Dh29.

Spanish delights: At Lola Taberna Española, enjoy a hearty mid-day meal featuring classic Spanish dishes, ideal for professionals looking for a relaxed venue for meetings or for a catch-up. Includes a choice of starter, main course, and dessert, local water included, all extra beverages will be charged on consumption. Monday to Friday, from 1-4 pm. Priced at Dh65 for two courses, Dh89 for three courses.