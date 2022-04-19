Networking platform BeingShe Club launched in UAE

By CT Desk Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 10:41 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM

Multicultural women-only networking platform, the BeingShe Club, was launched recently at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. “This sisterhood is to support each other, to collaborate, to share our stories, experiences, journey and to grow more together,” said founding CEO of BeingShe, Ms Aparna Bajpai.

The event was attended by women from different walks of life including small business owners, C-Level executives, entrepreneurs and influencers. The event was presented by Iman Harti. Madam Thoraya Al Awadi, the Founder and CEO of the Thoraya Al Awadhi Group of Companies, unveiled the membership card which marked the official launch of the Club in UAE.

The BeingShe Club is focused on members’ networking, empowerment and growth. Members attend networking events like panel discussions, masterclasses, wellness retreats, private tours, team building workshops and also enjoy special discounts from BeingShe’s luxury associate brands.

Through the club, women can find mentors, promote their businesses, collaborate, meet industry experts and key decision makers. Highlights of the event included a panel discussion that dwelt on financial literacy with panelists Asha Sharma, a Financial Literacy Coach; Dr. Sana Sajan, Director of American Aesthetic Medical Center; Manju Ramanan, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare Middle East and Pavithra Menon, Radio Presenter at 106.2 Big FM.