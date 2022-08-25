Nepal Eve Tourism Tour a grand success in Dubai

The programme was held in support of Nepal's tourism sector.

Popular Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal arrives at the event.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 10:50 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM

BlueChip Group of Companies and Dream High Nepal jointly organized Nepali cultural programme 'Nepal Eve Tourism Tour Dubai' at Sheikh Rashid Hall in World Trade Centre. Sheikh Butti bin Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum was the chief guest of the event.

UAE-based band Kabya provided entertainment at the beginning of the programme which was held in support of Nepal's tourism sector. Later, Nepal's superstar Rajesh Hamal, comedian Sandeep Chhetri, folk singer Khem Century, singer Sunita Dulal as well as Teria Fauja Magar, Anjali Adhikari, Shiv Pariyar, Smriti Dahal, Swastima Khadka, Keki Adhikari and others performed.

Local artists presented dances reflecting Nepali art and culture where Nepali panche instruments as well as traditional costumes were showcased.

Nepal Eve Tourism Tour ran out of tickets, such was its popularity. Dream High Nepal's CEO Kamal GC said that similar programmes would be held next year in Dubai that would accommodate more people.

Ravindra Soni, CEO and Founder of BlueChip Group of Companies and Suraj Jumani, Co-Founder and Director, said that they would always support and promote Nepal's tourism.

Likewise, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, organizing committee head, expressed his gratitude to the core team and public who made the programme a grand success.

Nepal Eve Tourism Tour was hosted by model-actress Rima Vishwakarma, Hari Dangi and comedian Sandeep Chhetri.