Music, comedy at upcoming 'Pinoy Piyesta' in Dubai

Popular Filipino singers and comedians to perform in show-stopping spectacular in Dubai this September.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 1:40 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 3:48 PM

Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena is about to be transformed into one giant ‘Pinoy Piyesta’, with a star-studded line-up of some of the biggest stars from the Philippines taking centre stage on September 2. The music and comedy festival will celebrate what Filipinos are best known for: their people, music and culture.

The concert will be brought to life by singing sensations that have taken the Philippines to global stages including Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan; singer-songwriter, Morissette; pop-rock sensation, Yeng Constantino; and OPM hitmaker, Erik Santos. Adding their uniquely hilarious flair to the evening are comediennes K Brosas and Ethel Booba, also known for their singing and acting repertoires.

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ is brought to Dubai by Blu Blood, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises.

“Filipinos are a thriving community within Dubai. We are looking forward to bringing a bit of home to them with this concert and showcasing their colourful way of life,” say Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

Tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.