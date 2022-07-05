Mr and Mrs UAE International winners declared at glamorous evening

The play will take place at Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai
Local Events2 weeks ago
Popular local pageants Mrs. UAE International Season 3 and Mr. UAE International Season 2 took place at Radisson Red Hotel, Silicon Oasis Dubai on June 26.
Mrs. UAE International - a fantastic opportunity for women from all backgrounds trying to get out of their comfort zone - saw 18 finalists (9 gold, 9 platinum), and Mr. UAE International - a contest about celebrating real life heroes - saw 7 finalists compete in the Semi-Finale and Grand-Finale rounds.
Saveena David was declared the winner in the Gold Category of the Mrs. UAE International title while Pavithra Shetty and Maninder Dhawan were declared the first and second runners up.
In the Platinum Category, Sugandha Tikyani was chosen as the winner with Nidhi Sisodiya and Vinita Baldawa announced as the first and second runners up.
The Mr. UAE International title was won by Gautham Bangera with Madhav Nambiar and Naved J Sheikh being declared the first and second runners up.
Sugandha Tikyani and Aishwarya Jayachandran were bestowed with the Mrs. Khaleej Best Personality title.
High-profile guests at the glamorous event included Maher Alkhaja, Polli Cannabis, Bu Abdullah, and Laila Rahhal El Atfani.
The show was founded and organized by Meena Asrani, owner of Being Muskaan events.
Stay updated on future events by following Instagram handles @mrsuaeinternational and @mruaeinternational
The play will take place at Zabeel Ladies Club, Dubai
Local Events2 weeks ago
A special screening of the much hyped Hollywood film will be held in the city.
Local Events2 weeks ago
The Wall of the Creatives was held from May 24-26.
Local Events2 weeks ago
The festival will be held from June 29 to July 3.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The series will air on OSN+ simultaneously with the US premiere.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The musical experience will now take place on June 15 and 16 at Dubai Opera.
Local Events3 weeks ago
Her collection is currently on display at COYA restaurant in Abu Dhabi.
Local Events3 weeks ago
The singer was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Local Events3 weeks ago