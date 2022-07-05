Mr and Mrs UAE International winners declared at glamorous evening

The competition was organised by Meena Asrani of Being Muskaan events.

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 10:30 AM

Popular local pageants Mrs. UAE International Season 3 and Mr. UAE International Season 2 took place at Radisson Red Hotel, Silicon Oasis Dubai on June 26.

Mrs. UAE International - a fantastic opportunity for women from all backgrounds trying to get out of their comfort zone - saw 18 finalists (9 gold, 9 platinum), and Mr. UAE International - a contest about celebrating real life heroes - saw 7 finalists compete in the Semi-Finale and Grand-Finale rounds.

Saveena David was declared the winner in the Gold Category of the Mrs. UAE International title while Pavithra Shetty and Maninder Dhawan were declared the first and second runners up.

In the Platinum Category, Sugandha Tikyani was chosen as the winner with Nidhi Sisodiya and Vinita Baldawa announced as the first and second runners up.

The Mr. UAE International title was won by Gautham Bangera with Madhav Nambiar and Naved J Sheikh being declared the first and second runners up.

Sugandha Tikyani and Aishwarya Jayachandran were bestowed with the Mrs. Khaleej Best Personality title.

High-profile guests at the glamorous event included Maher Alkhaja, Polli Cannabis, Bu Abdullah, and Laila Rahhal El Atfani.

The show was founded and organized by Meena Asrani, owner of Being Muskaan events.

Stay updated on future events by following Instagram handles @mrsuaeinternational and @mruaeinternational