Michael Learns to Rock and Boyce Avenue coming to Dubai

National Day concert for the two veteran bands

by

Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 6:01 PM

They’re popular, they’re Danish and they’re here – no, not those tins of cookies, pop rock group Michael Learns to Rock will be belting out their hits at a National Day concert being held at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Supporting the band on the December 2 evening will be Boyce Avenue and the Emirates’ own Alira. Titled the UAE Golden Year Music Festival, tickets are available at Virgin Megastores and on PlatinumList.

