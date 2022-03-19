Meet and greet designer Sanjay Garg at ethnic fashion showcase

It will be held from March 17-19 in Dubai
If you are a fan of the exquisite handloom creations of fashion brand Raw Mango by Sanjay Garg, don’t miss a meet and greet with the sought after designer at a presentation of his saris, garments and textiles on March 26 and 27, Level 3, Shangri-La Hotel Dubai.
Four collections will be showcased at the upcoming presentation. Sher Bagh is a collaborative effort between Raw Mango and SUJÁN’s Anjali Singh. Proceeds from all purchases of this collection will be directly donated to SUJÁN’s conservation projects in the region of Jawai, India. The collection Romantics draws from 18th century European textile history, often lavish and novel in technique. The Jhini collection brings weightless ghararas and tie-dye bandhej meet classic Varanasi brocades in a range of garments and saris for intimate occasions. The Moomal collection combines the traditional aesthetics of folk with Marwari clothing.
This event is open to all and offers free valet parking for all shoppers. It will run from 11 am to 7 pm on both days. Check @numaishexhibitionsdubai for more information.
