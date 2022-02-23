Maroon 5 to make Abu Dhabi debut

The popular American band will perform in the city in May 2022.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 10:34 AM

American pop rock band Maroon 5 will perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time, at the Etihad Arena on Friday, May 6.

Presented by Live Nation, the concert is part of the band’s World Tour 2022.

Famous for hits like Moves Like Jagger, Sugar, This Love and many more, the Grammy award-winning band is sure to delight fans from UAE as it did in its last gig back in 2019 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, becoming the first music act to perform at the newly opened venue.

Tickets go live this Friday, February 25 at 10am on Ticketmaster and Etihad Arena.