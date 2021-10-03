Mark Ronson in Abu Dhabi this month

Heading to the capital's WET Deck on October 14

by Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 10:00 AM

UAE, are you ready to party? Concert head honchos Semi Permanent are bringing Grammy Award-winning global hit maker Mark Ronson as part of its inaugural Middle East festival, hosted at WET Deck, W Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 14.

Producer of hits such as Valerie, Uptown Funk and Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Ronson is visiting Abu Dhabi for the Semi Permanent Middle East event, which will run from October 14 – 16 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The first-in-region creativity festival is set to host an exciting range of global talent from the design, retail, branding, fashion and technology industries and will also house an array of inspiring, immersive and multi-sensory experiences.

To mark the kick-off of the festival, Ronson, who has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and Adele, will play for a limited audience at the funky, open-air WET Deck venue. The W brand’s iconic poolside location offers guest’s stellar views of the surrounding Yas Marina and Formula 1 racetrack.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are available from Dh598 for two people on SemiPermanent.PlatinumList.net. Strictly over 21s. All attendees must display a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.