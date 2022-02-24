Maluma to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on March 24

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 2:17 PM

Colombian singer Maluma is set to return to Dubai after nearly two years as part of his new world tour. The Grammy award-winner will be performing live on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 24.

Known for outstanding shows, Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously obtain #1 and #2 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay list (Without Contract and Blackmail) and only the sixth to achieve it.

The box office giant boasts a massive fan-following on social media - 61 million followers on Instagram that make him the leading Latin male artist on the platform. On his return to Dubai, fans can expect a new state-of-the-art show, which will also be futuristic and visually charged with lasers, audio-visual effects and unique pyrotechnics. The show will also be backed by Maluma's band and dancers.

Tickets for the March 24 concert are on sale now and available to purchase from the venue's official site.