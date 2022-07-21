Long-distance hiking adventure Highlander returns to Ras Al Khaimah

The two-and three-day hikes on Jebel Jais will offer hikers and nature enthusiasts a thrilling adventure atop UAE’s highest peak.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 3:07 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 3:12 PM

Soaring rockscapes, rugged canyons, winding pathways and mesmerizing views of the Arabian Gulf – the Hajar Mountains are a breath-taking celebration of nature that makes hiking in Ras Al Khaimah truly unforgettable.

From November 18 - 20 , hikers at home and abroad have a unique opportunity to explore the secrets of the mountains with Highlander Ras Al Khaimah 2022. The first adventure, Highlander55, is a 55km hike over three days (November 18 – 20), while the Highlander Experience is a 30km two-day trek (November 19 – 20. Both routes will offer exciting mental and physical challenges and the opportunity to take in the natural wonders of Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning mountain topography.

The second time the event has been held in the Emirate, hikers will once again, in a backpacking fashion, carry everything they need to be self-sufficient and navigate through 100 kilometers of stunning hiking trails across Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak. Encompassing 14 kilometers of newly developed and more challenging trails, including the new Highlander trail, which stands as the longest developed hiking trail in the UAE, the route will take hikers through Wadi Ghalila, making their way through the iconic ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail for the ultimate hiking experience.

Designed to be more challenging than the original trails, the new routes are divided into two sections; the lower segment connects the top of Jebel Jais to the lower trails, through the popular ‘Hidden Oasis’ spot, while the upper segment connects the various Jebel Jais trails to extend the longer distance routes. With safety as paramount, there will be numerous Highlander checkpoints supported by marshals and medical first aid stations.

In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision to become a sustainable tourism leader, Highlander’s global ethos follows the principles of sustainable tourism through its zero-waste policy. Each adventure will feature a ‘Leave No Trace’ workshop as well as educational sessions on ecology and sustainability to highlight the importance of protecting the Emirate’s natural environment and taking home only memories and stunning photographs.

Registrations are now open at highlanderadventure.com/ras-al-khaimah/. Entries cost Dh1,300 and include three meals per day, transportation to the start point, transportation of one 60L/20kg bag to the finish point and Mountain Rescue service fee. Participants will all receive a Highlander finisher badge and certificate, ID, Bib number, map and an exclusive finish point celebration. For further details visit the website or the Highlander Instagram page.