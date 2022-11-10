Lewis Capaldi concert in Dubai rescheduled to November 28

All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 10:12 AM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 10:16 AM

Due to an awards commitment in Australia, Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi will now perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena four days later than originally planned. Back in the UAE by extremely popular demand, Capaldi’s show will now take place on Monday, November 28.

After a sell-out show at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Auditorium in 2020 and a headline concert at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, Capaldi is now set to perform in Dubai for the first time. Considering his musical talent, stage presence and razor-sharp wit, he’s someone that everybody should see live.

Lewis Capaldi has just announced his second album Broken By Desire To be Heavenly Sent following the success of his debut album, the Number 1 charting, platinum certified & biggest selling album of 2019, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. The new album is out March 2023 but lucky audience members at his Dubai concert on November 28 will be among the first to hear Lewis performing songs from the album and his brand new single Forget Me.

2019 cemented Lewis as an international superstar, with his debut album spending six weeks in total at the number one spot, it was certified platinum in just 10 weeks. Becoming the biggest streamed week 1 debut of all time, the album also spawned the smash hit single of the year in Someone You Loved, which spent 7 weeks at the summit of the Official Singles Chart and became Lewis’ first ever US number 1, as well as bagging him his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

The upcoming concert will also showcase Capaldi’s best and most loved singles including Bruises, Don’t Get Me Wrong and Before You Go.

All tickets will remain valid for the new date of November 28. Tickets start at Dh199 and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com.