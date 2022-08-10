Korean music festival Hyperound K-Fest to be held in Abu Dhabi

It will take place on September 10 at Etihad Arena.

Korean band P1Harmony

By CT Desk Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 1:15 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 3:27 PM

Get ready for a spectacular Korean music extravaganza in the UAE! In association with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism and Yas, Hyperound K- Fest will deliver a spectacular line up of Korean music artists, many of whom will be performing in the UAE for the first time.

Sik-K

Taking place at Etihad Arena on September 10, this much-anticipated inaugural festival will welcome artists like Zico, Loco, Jay B, The Rose, Paul Kim, Peakboy, Dvwn, P1Harmony, South Korean rapper Sik-K and top hip-hop music producer Woogie.

Tickets are priced from Dh200 onwards and go on sale Wednesday, August 10.

Click here for more information on tickets.